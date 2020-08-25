Netanyahu to UK Foreign Secretary: We expect UK to impose sanctions on Iran

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has just met with the UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, who met earlier today with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Defense Minister Benny Gantz. Raab is also due to meet with PA President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

Netanyahu reportedly told Raab that he hopes to see a policy change in the way the United Kingdom relates to Iran, and that the UK will join the United States in the reimposition of sanctions on Iran, preventing it from obtaining advanced weapons or advancing its nuclear weapons program.

"Just look at the level of aggression in Iran today, when they are not yet in possession of nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said. "If they ever succeed in obtaining nuclear weapons, the world will be placed in tremendous danger."