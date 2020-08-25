Histadrut signs agreement with Sano including grants and wage increases

A special collective agreement has been signed between the Histadrut labor federation, the Sano company, and the company's workers' committee. The agreement includes a gradual salary increase and an improvement in working conditions, including employer participation in tuition fees at institutions of higher education, continued subsidies for health insurance, and the company's participation in vacation financing for employees.

Among the main points of the agreement are: a wage increase of 6.75% in three installments, once a year; a grant of NIS 1,600 per employee; vouchers for clothing to the value of NIS 1,400 per year; vouchers for purchases in the factory store to the amount of NIS 2,760 per year; and a transfer of NIS 30,000 to the workers committee funds.