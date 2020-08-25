|
14:34
Reported
News BriefsElul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20
German study: 40% of recovered coronavirus patients have no antibodies
German researchers studying the town of Bad Feilnbach in southern Germany have made disturbing discoveries regarding coronavirus immunity, The Guardian reports. The town was the site of an early outbreak of the coronavirus.
Researchers found that a full 40% of people who have recovered from a bout of the virus had no discernible antibodies when tested in the last few weeks, lending more support to other studies which have also found that immunity to coronavirus wanes extremely quickly.
Last Briefs