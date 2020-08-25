Spanish city appoints coronavirus patrol to check up on those in quarantine

Zaragoza, Spain, where coronavirus cases have spiked in recent weeks, has appointed a 12-man coronavirus patrol to verify whether those required to be in quarantine are actually where they're supposed to be.

The Guardian reports that members patrol the city in pairs, one of whom is a social worker. The goal is not to fine those in violation of quarantine, but rather to explain the regulations, check the home to make sure that the person in quarantine can effectively isolate himself there, and offer the option of alternative accommodation for quarantine if necessary.