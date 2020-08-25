2 more reports of repeated infection with coronavirus

Media reports are emerging of two more people who have been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus for a second time, The Guardian reports.

This follows reports of two other people, one in Hong Kong and another in Argentina, who contracted the virus twice within a half year.

This time, the patients are in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Dutch broadcaster NOS cited virologist Marion Koopmans as saying that the patient in the Netherlands was an older person with a weakened immune system. “That someone would pop up with a re-infection, it doesn’t make me nervous,” she said. “We have to see whether it happens often.”