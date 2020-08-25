Gov't to authorize NIS 300 million for after-school programs

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Yisrael Katz, and Education Minister Yoav Galant have presented an outline for NIS 300 million in funding for after-school programs for the coming academic year. The outline is to be voted on in a government telephone vote.

The funding will enable the continued operation of after-school programs run by the Education Ministry, as well an enrichment programs and other programs, including helping disadvantaged children with homework and providing a hot midday meal.