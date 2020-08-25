|
Kremlin: 'If it's proven Navalny was poisoned, we'll launch investigation'
The Kremlin has issued an official denial that it had any hand in the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is currently being treated in a German hospital and is expected to recover at least partially.
"If there are conclusive findings that Navalny was indeed poisoned, then we will launch our own investigation," the Kremlin statement added.
