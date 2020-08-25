Vaccine front-runner may be ready by this winter, team member says

Andrew Pollard, professor of paediatric infection and immunity at the University of Oxford and a leading member of the team working to find a vaccine for coronavirus in cooperation with AstraZeneca, has not ruled out a vaccine being ready by this winter.

The Guardian reports that the vaccine under development is already being trialed on around 50,000 in several countries, and Pollard suggested that if enough data is gathered in the next few months, it could be presented to regulators this year already. AstraZeneca's vaccine is considered the global front-runner in the race to find an effective way of combating the coronavirus.