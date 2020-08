13:05 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Record number of coronavirus samples taken Read more At Health Ministry's request, IDF's Home Front Command, Israel's HMOs, & Magen David Adom test 21,444 people for coronavirus in one day. ► ◄ Last Briefs