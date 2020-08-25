Education Minister promises new school year will begin on time

Education Minister Yoav Galant has reiterated his promise that the new school year will begin on time on September 1, from kindergarten (age 3) through 12th grade.

"We'll leave all the problems to the adults to deal with - our children are more important," Galant told Kan News. "Naturally there will be glitches, and nothing can ever be perfect, but we will overcome the problems."

Galant added that "the coronavirus epidemic has provided us with an opportunity to explore new teaching methods, as the old established method of having a teacher standing in front of the classroom is not possible to sustain at the current time."