MK Smotrich: My amendment will make Law of Return what Ben Gurion intended

Responding to fierce criticism of his proposed changes to the so-called "Grandchild Law," MK Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) has issued a response to MK Avigdor Liberman, head of the Yisrael Beytenu party.

"Liberman, as is usual for him, is engaging in demagoguery and spreading total lies," he said. "The clause I propose to add to the legislation will not in any way cancel Ben Gurion's Law of Return."

Smotrich added that, "Maybe it will cause a reduction in the import of non-Jews who vote for Liberman's party due to its platform which drips with hatred for anything related to Judaism, but the net result will be that it will return the Law of Return to being what Ben Gurion actually intended it to be."