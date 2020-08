12:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Balloon terror: Greenhouse goes up in flames A fire has broken out in a greenhouse in a community in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council area, in all likelihood due to an incendiary balloon dispatched from Gaza into Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs