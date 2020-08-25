|
Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20
Groundwork nearing completion on new Covid-19 headquarters
Workers from the Engineering and Construction division within the Defense Ministry are currently completing preparatory groundwork on the infrastructure for a new national coronavirus headquarters.
The complex will include 5 separate departments with hundreds of work stations that will be used as "war rooms," offices, and call centers.
The new headquarters will be staffed 24/7 by IDF officers, soldiers, and civilians.
