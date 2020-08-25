Eli Rozenberg raises bid to buy El Al to $101 million

Eli Rozenberg, the only one of the three people interested in purchasing the El Al airline company to have received a permit to acquire El Al, has raised his bid from $75 million to $101 million, Globes reports.

Rozenberg, the son of a New York businessman, has informed the Israeli Ministry of Finance of his increased bid, writing that he is ready to buy $101 million worth of shares in the company provided that this grants him control over El Al.

The deadline for bidding is August 31.