MK Liberman: Once haredim get funding, countdown to elections will begin

MK Avigdor Liberman, head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, has sharply criticized the government following yesterday's Knesset vote that postponed the final date by which the 2020 budget must be passed.

"This was not good news for the self-employed, and offered no solutions for the unemployed," Liberman said. "What is certain is that the countdown to new elections will begin on the day after funds are transferred to the [haredi] educational institutions to the amount of NIS 11 billion."