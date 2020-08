11:09 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Will Israelis be allowed to visit Uman? Read more PM Netanyahu to hold meeting on travel to Uman ahead of Jewish New Year. Coronavirus czar: 'Impossible to keep guidelines in Uman.' ► ◄ Last Briefs