Foreign Minister Ashkenazi has met with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

Israel's Foreign Minister, Gabi Ashkenazi, has met with the British Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, at Ashkenazi's office in Jerusalem this morning.

The two men discussed various bilateral issues including trade relations between Israel and the UK following the latter's departure from the European Union (Brexit). They also discussed the Iranian threat, the situation in Lebanon, and the strengthening of the Hezbollah terror organization there, as well as the recent normalization treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Ashkenazi stated that: "Iran poses a threat to Middle East peace; indeed, a threat to peace in the entire world. Removing the trade embargo posed on Iran will lead to the country accelerating its rearmament process. We were disappointed at the decision of the E3 countries regarding the extension of the arms embargo against Iran, and reiterate that the global effort to prevent aggression should be reflected in actions and not just in declarations. I call on all countries to join the US in demanding the restoration of the sanctions mechanism against Iran."