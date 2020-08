10:12 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Public advised not to bathe off Zevulun, Yamit beaches in Kiryat Yam The Health Ministry has issued an advisory to the public against bathing off the Zevulun and Yamit beaches in Kiryat Yam, due to high levels of contaminants found in the water. ► ◄ Last Briefs