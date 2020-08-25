Yesh Atid MK: We cooperate fully with the Joint List, and they with us

Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, MK Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid-Telem) stated that his party is in "full cooperation with the Joint List," referring to the predominantly Arab party that sits with Yesh Atid in the opposition.

"The Joint List doesn't want to join any government," he added, "but if necessary, it will support a government [of its liking] from outside."

Nonetheless, Cohen noted that, "We do have a problem with Balad, but I manage to get along with most of its members, and I predict that in the future, they will be a lot more pragmatic than they were in the past."

Balad is one of the component parties of the Joint List faction.