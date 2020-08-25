MK Pindrus: Prof. Gamzu unfit for such a position of authority

Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, MK Yitzhak Pindrus (UTJ) stated his opinion that the government's coronavirus project manager, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, is unsuited to such a position of authority.

"He is not showing leadership," Pindrus said, with regard to the ongoing dispute regarding the planned visit of thousands of Israelis to Uman for Rosh Hashanah. "All he says is 'I don't want to hear; I don't want to know.' Someone like that is not fit to hold such a position."

Referring to last night's Knesset vote that postponed the final date by which the 2020 budget must be passed, thus averting snap elections, Pindrus said, "We gained a ceasefire for the next four months. If the leaders of the two main parties are sensible enough to use this time to build a real partnership, then we will have a stable government for the next four years."