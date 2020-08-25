|
Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20
'It's all propaganda' says top US doctor re: Republican claims on epidemic
Dr. Vin Gupta, a Harvard-trained lung specialist and NBC News' medical contributor, dismissed the claims made at yesterday's Republican convention regarding the Trump administration's alleged successes in combating the coronavirus epidemic.
Quoted on MSNBC's Twitter feed, Dr. Gupta stated: "For anybody listening to what the RNC is doing right now, it's all propaganda. There's no truth to it."
