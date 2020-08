08:47 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Motorcyclist knocks down pedestrian in Tel Aviv, both injured A 75-year-old pedestrian has been injured by a motorcycle in Tel Aviv. MDA paramedics transported both the pedestrian and the motorcyclist to Ichilov hospital. The pedestrian is reportedly in moderate condition; the cyclist was only lightly injured. ► ◄ Last Briefs