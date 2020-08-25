MK Tropper: We can't all fulfill campaign promises in a unity government

Culture & Sports Minister Yechiel Tropper (Blue & White) has expressed his approval of yesterday's vote that passed new legislation to postpone the final date by which the budget must be approved, thus averting elections at the very last minute.

"This was the right thing to do. Elections would have been a disaster," he told Kan News this morning, adding that, "It's obvious that when we unite [in a unity government] it's not possible for all parties involved to fulfill their campaign promises."