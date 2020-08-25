Laborer in his 60s dies in accident in Netivot factory

A laborer in his sixties has been killed in a work accident in a factory in Netivot. MDA paramedics were forced to declare the man's death after a failed attempt to resuscitate him.

MDA paramedic Alon Klar related: "When we arrived at the scene, we found the man lying unconscious without a pulse and not breathing. We immediately commenced resuscitation attempts including compressions and administration of medications but the man's injuries were extremely extensive and we were forced to determine his death."