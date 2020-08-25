Republicans are 'thin on solutions' for Latinos, says Democratic party

Latino Media Director for the Biden presidential campaign, Jennifer Molina, blasted the Republican party for a program that was "thin on solutions" for Latinos in the United States, The Guardian reports.

“Congratulations to the Trump campaign on finding the small handful of Latino voters still supporting him after a disastrous four years for the Latino community,” she said. “Under Trump’s watch, Latinos have been devastated by COVID, a crumbling economy, anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies that have separated families and needlessly divided Americans."

According to the Pew Research Center, there are 32 million Latino eligible voters in the United States.