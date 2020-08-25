Qatari representative to arrive in Gaza to broker Hamas-Israel ceasefire

Mohammed Al Emadi, Qatari representative and Chairman of the National Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, is expected to arrive in Gaza today in order to reach a cease-fire agreement of sorts between Hamas and Israel.

During the night, Israeli fighter jets, tanks, and other aircraft attacked various targets in southern Gaza including military installations and underground infrastructure used by the Hamas terror organization. The attacks were a response to ongoing incendiary balloon attacks on communities and property just over the Gaza border in Israel, which yesterday alone led to 36 fires being sparked.