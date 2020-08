07:18 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Goyim Defense League chief behind anti-Semitic LA highway banner Read more Man behind anti-Semitic banner unfurled on LA highway overpass identified as head of the Goyim Defense League. ► ◄ Last Briefs