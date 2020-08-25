Labor ministers want employees in quarantine to receive sick pay from state

Minister for the Economy Amir Peretz (Labor) and Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli (Labor) are requesting that the Finance Ministry establish a model under which the state will grant extra sick leave for employees forced to be absent from work due to a legal requirement to enter quarantine, after having come into contact with a confirmed coronavirus carrier.

Kan News reports that Peretz and Shmuli want the funding to come from Social Security, and for its receipt to be conditioned on the employee's downloading the "Magen" app that enables them to be traced, ensuring that they really are in quarantine.