|
06:45
Reported
News BriefsElul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20
US officials hope for development in Israel-Sudan relations
Two US officials told Kan 11 News on Monday that they hope for a development in Israeli-Sudan relations.
Brian Hook, the US envoy for Iran, and State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in response to Kan News’ question during a press briefing that "there is no demand from the administration that Sudan renew normalization with Israel so that the administration removes them from the list of countries that support terrorism."
