Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20
Iranian presidential election set for June 2021
Iran’s constitutional watchdog on Monday set June 18, 2021 as date for the country’s next presidential election, a vote that will choose the successor to President Hassan Rouhani who has served two four-year terms in office, The Associated Press reports.
The watchdog, the Guardian Council, approved the date, Iranian election headquarters chief Jamal Orf was quoted as having told the official IRNA news agency.
