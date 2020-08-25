'If there were elections tomorrow, I'd enter national politics'

Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai announced in an interview on Reshet Bet radio on Monday that he will run for the Knesset if the Knesset dissolves this week.

"If there are elections tomorrow - I will enter national politics," said Huldai, a member of the Labor Party who has been mayor of Tel Aviv continuously since 1998. In the last municipal election, he defeated Assaf Zamir, who entered national politics and was appointed Minister of Tourism.