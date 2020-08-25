Brazilian President: Reporters are 'wimps'

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday verbally attacked journalists during a public event, describing reporters as “wimps” and saying they have a heightened chance of dying of COVID-19 because they are not athletic.

During the event, titled “Defeating COVID-19,” Bolsonaro described his own experience battling the coronavirus in July, crediting his use of hydroxychloroquine and his self-described history as an athlete for his mild symptoms. He has previously said he believed his athletic past made him immune to the worst of the coronavirus.