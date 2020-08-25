Former Hamas leader: Zionism is a foreigner in the region

Former Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal is claiming that the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, the success of the "resistance" enterprise and the Palestinian consensus regarding opposition to the US “Deal of the Century” and to the annexation and normalization plan are factors that will lead the Palestinians to liberation.

In a speech over the weekend, Mashaal said that the Islamic nation would succeed in the campaign against normalization with Israel, emphasizing that Hamas opposes any connection with the "occupation."