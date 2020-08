02:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 Elul 5, 5780 , 25/08/20 The Hevron Massacre of August 24, 1929 Read more After 8 years of calm from 1921 on, many Jews and the British assumed that riots were a thing of the past. They were horribly mistaken.Op-ed ► ◄ Last Briefs