23:38 Reported News Briefs Elul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20 Elul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20 Steinitz: I hope we will learn to work better within the government Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz (Likud) commented on the cancellation of the election and said it was too early to determine whether the government would last much longer.



"I sincerely hope that in the coming months we will learn to compromise and work better within the government and the coalition so that we can really take the best care of the health, economic well-being, security of the people of Israel, and further expand the peace process with Arab countries which the Prime Minister has already started to promote," said Steinitz.