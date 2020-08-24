|
22:59
Reported
News BriefsElul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20
MK Rafi Peretz: It would have been unthinkable to head to elections now
Minister for Heritage and Jerusalem Affairs Rafi Peretz has welcomed the decisions of PM Netanyahu and Alternate PM Benny Gantz to reach a compromise and avert new elections.
"It would have been simply unthinkable to head to elections at such at time," he said. "The Jewish People would not have forgiven them. We will now continue to work for the good of the State of Israel."
