22:36 Reported News Briefs Elul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20 Elul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20 IDF refutes Palestinian media - no aerial attacks in Gaza... at present Earlier this evening, Palestinian media sources reported that the Israel Air Force was attacking targets with Gaza. The IDF has now issued an official denial of the reports. ► ◄ Last Briefs