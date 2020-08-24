MK Karhi: Blue & White are living in a bubble that's about to burst

MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) has launched an attack against the Blue & White party, despite his party's leader, Prime Minister Netanyahu, having stated that "this is a time to join hands."

"We put important principles on ice in order to establish a unity government," he said. "These were principles that our voters wanted implemented and expected that we would fight for.

"What have we received in return?" he continued. "Only a total breach of the coalition agreements, due to the desire of many in the Blue & White party to see the government fall. They are living in a bubble," he said. "And it's a bubble that's going to burst very soon."