Elul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20
UK Foreign Secretary will meet PA chairman Abbas in Ramallah tomorrow
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrived in Israel earlier this evening, and plans to meet with PM Binyamin Netanyahu tomorrow. He will also be meeting with Mahmoud Abbas, head of the Palestinian Authority, in Ramallah tomorrow.