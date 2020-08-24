MK Smotrich to Nissenkorn: There's such a thing as freedom of expression

Responding to the demand of Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn (Blue & White) to investigate why a senior official from Galei Tzahal, Amir Ivgi, forwarded a query he sent to the Ministry of Justice to journalist Erel Segal, who then published it, MK Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) said:

"Let me remind the Minister of Justice that there is such a thing as 'freedom of expression,'" Smotrich said. "Just because a journalist embarrassed you doesn't mean you can interrogate him and attempt to silence him."