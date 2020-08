21:06 Reported News Briefs Elul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20 Elul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20 MK Barbivay: Elections delayed till Netanyahu decides when suits him best Responding to tonight's vote in the Knesset to delay the final date by which the state budget for 2020 must be passed, MK Orna Barbivay (Yesh Atid) wrote on Twitter: "How wonderful! We pushed off elections. Now this awful government has more time to make problems for Israeli citizens, until Netanyahu decides which election date suits him the best." ► ◄ Last Briefs