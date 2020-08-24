|
News BriefsElul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20
Gantz: I won't allow political puppets to be appointed to senior positions
Speaking to the Knesset plenum this evening, Blue & White leader Benny Gantz insisted that he will not allow the Likud party to nominate candidates of its own choosing to sensitive government positions such as those of police commissioner and state attorney.
The issue is particularly pertinent given that Prime Minister Netanyahu's trial on corruption charges is already underway.
