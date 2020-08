20:46 Reported News Briefs Elul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20 Elul 4, 5780 , 24/08/20 Gantz: I held my peace until now, but those days are over Blue & White party leader Benny Gantz has delivered a combative address to the Knesset this evening. "I will not be cowed by personal attacks or libels," he said. "I have kept my silence of 100 days, despite the insults and ridicule from senior Likud members. But those days of silence are over." ► ◄ Last Briefs