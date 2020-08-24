|
Trump declares emergency in Texas due to Tropical Storms Laura & Marco
US President Donald Trump has issued a declaration of emergency for the state of Texas, in light of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura which are currently making their way toward the Gulf Coast.
Laura has already caused at least 11 deaths in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
Following the declaration, Trump ordered federal assistance to be channeled to Texas, and the Department of Homeland Security as well as FEMA will be coordinating all disaster relief efforts.
