MK Kushnir to Smotrich: Hitler's Jews aren't Jewish enough for you?

MK Alex Kushnir (Yisrael Beytenu) has attacked a proposal put forward by the Yamina party to alter the terms of the Law of Return. Smotrich's proposal would cancel the "grandchild clause" which, according to him, "has enabled non-Jews to come to Israel for many years already, people who have no connection whatsoever to Judaism."

"Apparently the grandchildren of Jews who were Jewish enough for Hitler are not Jewish enough for [Yamina MK Betzalel] Smotrich," he said. "Bennett, is this really your 'liberal' Yamina party?"

(Naftali Bennett is the leader of the Yamina party.)