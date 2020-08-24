TikTok files lawsuit against Trump executive order banning US operations

TikTok has filed a lawsuit against an executive order signed by US President Trump banning it from conducting business in the U.S., digitaltrends reports.

TikTok has denied Trump's claims that the platform constitutes a national security threat; Trump has been claiming for months already that because TikTok is Chinese-owned, it cannot be trusted and that if it wishes to continue operation in the U.S. it will have to sell its U.S. arm to another company. Microsoft has already expressed interest in the purchase, as has Twitter.