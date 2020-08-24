PM tells Dep. Attorney-General he won't interfere with senior appointments

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has instructed his attorney to tell Deputy Attorney-General Dina Zilber that he has no intention of intervening in the matter of appointments to the positions of state attorney, attorney-general, or police commissioner.

Netanyahu's attorney will shortly be meeting with Zilber, at the Prime Minister's request.

At his press conference yesterday evening, the Prime Minister already announced his intention not to intervene on the matter of appointments, stating that, "Blue & White's allegations are nothing other than an excuse for dragging the country into elections."