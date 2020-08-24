MK Lapid: Blue & White must not back down on issue of appointments

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid-Telem) has stated that the Blue & White party must stand firm on its position not to permit appointments to senior positions at the present time, mentioning the position of Police Commissioner in particular.

"In the last few hours, we have been witness to a quiet attempt on the part of Likud to get Blue & White to make yet another 'small' concession - this time, on the matter of the appointment of a police commissioner.

"The Likud party wants to appoint its own man to the position, and in order to conceal its duplicity, is loudly proclaiming its willingness to negotiate on other senior appointments.

"It should be remembered that the police commissioner is the person who will decide what happens with the Submarine Affair and all the other cases in which Netanyahu is involved. We're about to see what happens next with this ongoing humiliation of Blue & White as they give in on one issue after the other."