Morgan Ortagus, Spokesperson for the US Dept. of State summarized Sec. Pompeo's meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu today (Sunday).

"Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed our nations’ ongoing efforts to counter Iran’s destabilizing influence in the region", Ortagus wrote, "and the success of the Abraham Accords agreement, establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates".

"Secretary Pompeo reiterated that America’s commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering", Ortagus concluded.