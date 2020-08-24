German hospital treating Russian opposition leader confirms he was poisoned

Doctors at the German "Charite" hospital, where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is currently being treated, have concluded, based on their clinical findings, that Navalny was poisoned.

Navalny was originally taken to a hospital in Omsk in Siberia for treatment, where doctors insisted that he had not been poisoned but declined to name an alternative diagnosis. At the insistence of Navalny's family, Navalny was transferred to a hospital in Germany, after his wife stated publicly that she did not trust any Russian hospital to treat her husband.